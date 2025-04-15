Temple Airport to host family aviation event on April 26

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport is inviting aviation enthusiasts and local families to a day of high-flying fun during a community event on Saturday, April 26. The celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring food, aircraft displays, and interactive activities for all ages.

The event will include a variety of local food trucks, including LulaMae’s Cajun Cuisine, Lupita’s Mexican Food, Chock Full of Cheese, and Flexin Texan, offering a range of culinary options. Attendees can also enjoy coffee and aircraft viewing with the Airplanes & Coffee exhibit.

Highlights of the day include a flying competition with prizes, professional aircraft photography, and a static aircraft display showcasing a range of planes. Vendors, games, and additional hands-on activities will be available to entertain guests of all ages.

Indoor seating will be provided for comfort, and event organizers say it’s the perfect outing whether you’re passionate about aviation or simply looking for a fun way to spend a spring afternoon.

For more information, contact Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport.