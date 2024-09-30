Social media among Temple PD's first tactics to discourage speeders and their post gaining traction

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — "They were going twenty miles over," said Special Operations Traffic Unit Sergeant Casey Sheppard, with the Temple Police Department.

25 News Bobby Poitevint spoke with Sgt. Sheppard Monday morning in his vehicle on Old Waco Road near Tarver Drive, as he clocked the speeds of drivers passing by.

Sgt. Sheppard believes around three complaints fairly close to each other, came into the department regarding traffic in the area.

"That’s one of the slower ones on the road, and he’s 8 miles over the speed limit," he said.

Sgt. Sheppard says there are several factors that make this construction-zoned area dangerous such as poor road conditions, construction crews working in the area and their heavy equipment making the roads even worse.

There's also a guardrail near the roadway which he says narrows the road and prevents a driver from being able to swerve off the road if needed.

For everyone's safety, the speed limit was lowered and sits at 20 miles per hour, with signs warning drivers coming into the area.

"Unfortunately this is an area that patrol officers kind of stay away from because the roadway is so bad and the speed limit is so low — when they’re going from call to call they usually take alternative routes," Sgt. Sheppard said.

"That’s created a little bit of a void in the area as far as traffic control. We will be out here as long as it takes to get people complying — we’re just trying to bring that speed back down."

Temple police let drivers know last week on social media that they’ll be in the area.

As of Monday afternoon, a Facebook post from the Temple Police Department has gained attention with over 70 shares and nearly 200 comments.

While there were differentiating opinions in the comment section, some praised the police department for their efforts.

"Love this!! It’s amazing what happens when people speak up!", one user wrote.

The top rated comment by another user posed a question —

"Why give the heads up? Just show up and catch them."

25 News' Bobby Poitevint asked Sgt. Sheppard the same question.

He says they want to discourage speeders through presence on the roads and by education, such as posting on social media, because the last thing they want to do is write you a ticket, but that's not to say they won't.

"Our goal is to make Temple streets safer — that’s the goal of the traffic unit," Sgt. Sheppard said.

"If we can do that through ways that don’t cost people money and don’t cost people time with having to go to court, then we want to do that."

For the time 25 News was with Sgt. Sheppard during this story, no drivers were pulled over or cited.

For anyone who might want to report traffic complaints, call the traffic unit at 254-298-5886.

Follow Bobby on social media!