'Read and learn': Dr. Sharon Delaoch encourages others to get educated during Black History Month

The keynote speaker encourages neighbors to learn and read.

Black art is on display in Temple until the end of the month.

Mayor presents Proclamation of Black History

"When I looked at my World Book of Encyclopedia it just brought back fond memories of teaching and learning," Dr. Sharon Deloach said.

World Book Encyclopedia is full of vital facts and information. Dr. Sharon Deloach and her family see it as a tool to spread education in the community.

"She would say 'read and read louder, write legibly, and show your work as you conduct these math problems'. We would attract a crowd, " Dr. Deloach said as she spoke to the crowd.

"We almost teach human nature, we also must teach social skills so we can prepare our children for anything or any adversity that comes up," Dr. Delocah continued.

Dr. Deloach says the books were sold with a promise that the family would come back to teach how to use them.

"To sell those World Book Encyclopedias to people of all walks of life, different races, religions, and economic statuses because everyone wanted their children to read," Dr. Delocah spoke.

"We all must know our foundation and when we know our foundation and what we stand upon then people begin to know the history is deep," Dr. Delocah continued, in a room filled with Black art representing the hands and tools used to build this nation.

Dr. Deloach served as the keynote speaker of the City of Temple's Black History Program on Wednesday. The program called for an introduction by Erin Smith, remarks from the NAACP, remarks from President Dr. Zoe Grant, prayer by minister Christopher Stephens, and a proclamation presentation given by the mayor.

"I hope we have done a good job at breaking down those barriers and realizing that we are all one and it takes everyone to build a good, strong community," Tim Davis, Mayor of Temple, said.

She now works for the Marlin ISD, but that's just part of her 30-year career in education. In her mind, celebrating Black history gives our neighbors a new challenge as a community.

"What are you doing to build a more inclusive America?" Dr. Delocah asked the crowd.

The speaker highlighted the younger generation's need to study, read, and learn as much as they can because it takes all of us to make American history.

The art displayed at the event can be found at Temple'sRailroad and Heritage Museum and theCultural Activities Center located in Temple, Texas.

