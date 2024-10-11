Neighbors tired of solicitors ignoring signs in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Solicitors have to check in with the city before entering our neighborhoods.



You can report solicitors ignoring signs to police

Trespassing charges are on a case-by-case basis

All solicitors should have a badge from the City

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“My significant other works from home and we have people either banging on the door or ringing doorbells trying to either sell us stuff or give us information,” said a neighbor anonymously.

Especially when you have a no soliciting sign, like this neighbor who has lived in his home for over two years but the problem continues.

“We just feel like we are being in crushed on, harassed anyone home or house is supposed to be their sanctuary their safe place,“ said the neighbor.

Solicitors are required to check in with the city to get a permit before heading out to our neighborhoods.

“They’re issued a laminated card with their information on it credentials and our city logo and residents can ask to see this card to verify they are permitted, “ said Megan Price with the city of Temple.

Some red flags from solicitors would be not knowing much about the company or the product they are trying to sell - no business cards, logos, or flyers - unprofessional attire - knocking or ringing the doorbell more than twice. In Temple, they are allowed to sell goods and provide services. within the operating hours of 9 a.m. til 6 pm during standard time and daylight savings between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

“The permit is good anywhere in the city limits and they are not required to tell or notify us of where they are going to be soliciting,” said Price.

But neighbors in Temple tell me that’s why they have “No Soliciting and No Trespassing” signs hanging.

“You might get sometimes anywhere from three to four a week,” said another neighbor anonymously.

The signs provide legal support for homeowners, as the city says trespassing charges can come on a case-by-case basis.

“And if any businesses are soliciting, I think they need to do more hands-on training of what no solicitation or no trespassing means,” said another neighbor.

