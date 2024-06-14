Mom raises hundreds of dollars for son's Temple deaf education program

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — There's a secret behind Mama Chelle's Treats that was passed down from her mother-in-law.

"My recipes are over 80 years old and they were written by the nuns who built the Yorktown hospital" owner Rachelle Brown said.

This mama of three and wife is doing more than baking.

She's raising money for her son Jayce's deaf education program in Temple.

So far, $700 in just three weeks has been raised. Rachelle wants to thank the community for their help in making this happen.

"I had a call put on my heart. God literally yelled at me. To put this in perspective, I do not want to be out here. I am a disabled woman. I spend every day in pain but I was told that I need to do this. So I'm out here doing it," Rachelle said.

The Temple ISD program her son is in has a special place in this mama's heart.

It provided Jayce with hearing aids and helped improve his communication skills — including teaching him sign language in just three months.

Staff with the program even provided Jayce's parents with the needed materials to learn with him.

Rachelle plans to give the school the money closer to the start of the upcoming school year.

Temple ISD told me this is not a sanctioned fundraiser through them nor is there a specific need for the money for the program but said they know this mama's heart is in the right place.

"He would not have even graduated kindergarten without their help or the hearing aids to the point... that little six-year-old right there when he walked across the stage and we left the school he broke down balling his eyes out about how hard it was for him and how he didn't think he was gonna be able to do it… I'm sorry it's emotional for me because I've watched my baby fight and struggle through this. So it's a little emotional… he's six years old and he's able to recognize how much they've helped him and how much they've changed his life," Rachelle said

You can follow their fundraising efforts through Facebook and TikTok under Mama Chelle's Treats.

