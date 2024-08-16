Local neighbors sign the top beam at Temple College before being lifted

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple College held a topping-out ceremony on Friday, which celebrates the placing of the top-most beam of the building.



Part of the $124.9 million bond approved by Temple voters in 2021.

Four-story building will serve as Welcome Center

Predicted to be finished June 2026

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I signed it right here," said Professor Weldon G. Cannon said.

Cannon is a retired Temple College professor, and one of the first to sign the building's top most beam.

After dedicating 57 years to Temple College, he's witnessed to all the growth over the years.

"Oh it's just marvelous, I'm really excited about it," Professor Cannon said.

Neighbors, staff, contractors, and even the mascot came to get its paw print on the top.

One new professor says she's just getting into the swing of Temple College's culture.

"I love the spirit, I love the energy and I love what we're doing for our students and our community," said Dr. Yvette Davis with the Adult and Literacy Department.

As contractors prepare to lift the beam, Temple College's president is thanking the community for approving the $124.9 million bond in 2021.

"Our very last beam going up to the top of the building and it will complete a true labor of love," said Temple College President, Dr. Christy Ponce.

She also says staff has been cross-trained to make student enrollment faster while building a close relationship.

According to a press release, the first floor will feature a student enrollment services center and a testing center, and allow students to inquire, apply, test, and enroll in one convenient location.

The first floor will also feature a large conference space capable of hosting up to 650 guests for large college and community events.

Over 10 classrooms and three computer labs — a new Student Success Center on the third floor will provide tutoring and academic support for students.

Also featured on the third floor is the University Partner Center, which will house advisors and faculty members from four-year, university partner institutions.

"We will be able to invite our university partners to offer bachelor, master, and PhD degrees, right here on the Temple College campus," Dr. Ponce said.

This building will also feature faculty and administrative offices, a board room, conference rooms, and terraces on the third and fourth floors as well as a coffee bar and study space on the second floor.

In 2026, the college will celebrate 100 years — all groundwork approved by the 2021 bond should be complete.

Professor Cannon says it is in his plans to attend.

"I've enjoyed being here — hope to stay around a little longer," he said.

Follow Epiphany on social media!