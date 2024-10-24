Injury to child under investigation by Temple police

Temple Police are currently investigating an injury involving a child.

At around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were sent to Baylor Scott and White McLane Children’s Specialty Clinic for a welfare concern regarding a three-month-old child.

After officers arrived and started questioning, they learned the child had been taken to Ignite Learning Academy for daycare that morning at around 4 p.m.; the child began showing unusual lethargy.

EMS was contacted, and they decided to transport the child for medical care.

Officers and Child Protective Services are working closely on this case.

At this time, Jasmine Collum, 24, a teacher at Ignite Learning Academy, has been arrested for injury to a child.

This case is currently under investigation.

Those with information on the Academy are encouraged to contact Detective Corporal Goodson at 254-298-5009 or email ggoodson@templetx.gov. if you would prefer to contact Bell County Crime Stoppers, p call 254-526-8477 or click here,