City of Temple to provide alternate routes during Kegley Road construction

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV — The City of Temple will begin Phase 3 of the Kegley Road Construction Project on Monday.



Phases 1 and 2 are already complete

Phase 3 will close Kegley Road for 15 months

Phase 4 has not begun yet

"We're going to feel it because any closure next to any business is something that affects but at the same time it's for the better, it's a growing pain," said Spencer Centala, an employee of Christian Brothers Automotive.

Spencer Centala has been working at Christian Brothers Automotive for the last three months — the growing pain he's referring to is Kegley Road, which he uses while driving to and from work and for traveling customers.

"We have a shuttle, we used to have our shuttle going that way but now we try to avoid it just because it is not the smoothest road," Centala said.

Video shows the road is very bumpy but there are homes and other businesses on this street. Phase 1 and 2 were completed before 2023 widening the road, as well as working on drainage, sidewalk, and utilities in the area.

As part of phase three, the road will be closed for 15 months starting Monday to allow work on a two-lane road with a center turn lane, curbs, gutters, and sidewalks.

"I think it's probably for the best the road is not in the best of shape it is something we are looking forward to having pavement on, and I would just advise them coming to a different route,” said Centala.

The city says you should be on the lookout for road signs to help you safely get around construction areas.

"Some alternate routes that will be available for residents to take include West Adams H K Dodgen Loop or Route 363. I-35 or the feeder road which is South General Bruce Drive and also Charter Oak Drive because it will be closed up into Charter Oak but Charter Oak itself will be open," said Megan Price, Public Relations, City of Temple.

