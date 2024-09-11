City of Temple to host massive hiring event on September 17

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — If you're looking for a job, here's your shot at landing a new gig.



Interviews from 10 am to 2 pm

Wide variety of open positions

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This coming Tuesday, September 17 the city will host a massive hiring event for several city departments for part and full-time positions.

The positions range from the police department, event workers, recreation center, streets, and more. Members of our community are encouraged to come to learn and apply for the open positions from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will occur at the Frank W. May Born Civic and Convention Center located at 3303 N 3rd St, Temple.

On the spot interviews will be available. Click here to view open positions and pre-apply.

Follow Epiphany on social media!