Bahama Buck's in Temple donating all sales to Rogers family recovering from deadly home explosion

TEMPLE, Texas — A family in Rogers is still recovering from a deadly home explosion on Christmas Eve, which took the life of their beloved mother and wife.



A local business in Temple is raising money today to help the family get back on their feet.

It has been less than a month since tragedy struck the Carrillo Family, that’s why Bahama Buck’s in Temple is giving all of its proceeds to help pay for the family’s expenses.

Billy Crawford with Bahama Buck's said while they host several fundraisers for the community, this is the first time they’ve ever given 100 percent of their profits to help out.

Crawford said restaurant has a lot of ties to Rogers which is why they decided to step up.

“The owners here are all from Rogers. Myself personally I went to school with one of the family members. Rogers is a small town. Everybody knows everybody. You get a chance to have a lot of overlap. We wanted to do as much as we could to help out,” Crawford said.

The fundraiser is going on all day Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Bahama Buck's in Temple. Everything you buy goes directly to the Carrillo Family.