ROGERS, Texas — Right now 64-year-old Fidel Carrillo continues to recover from burns during a deadly gas explosion on Christmas Eve.

The husband and father tried to save his wife Manuela but she didn't make it out.

Four other family members were inside the home at the time and were treated for injuries from the blast.

Now the road to their home is closed off as the investigation into the reported natural gas explosion continues.

Maryann Ortiz lives a few houses down and said her family and the community were close to Manuela Carrillo.

“She was sweet. She was willing to help anyone. She was a devoured Catholic and went to church," she said.

Ortiz recalls the last time they spoke and said, "that Thursday that week, I was leaving to go to Temple and she stopped right by my car and said ‘Merry Christmas and Happy New Year and I said it back.”

Ortiz said Carrillo’s passing is leaving behind a big hole in the Rogers community.

“It’s sad, devastated because we knew her. I just seen her. She was a big part of the family. Everybody loved Mrs. Carrillo" she said.

A breakfast fundraiser, that brought in hundreds of people including Ortiz, was held Sunday but there are other ways to help.

Cars for a Cause is happening this Saturday and will have vehicles of all kinds on display for the public to see with live music and food vendors on site.

Donations are accepted and will go to help the Carrillo family.

Owners of Petey’s Snowcones will be there and just wanted to give back to the Rogers community like the community has done for them before.

Elizabeth Guajardo said “ttphe same reaction we got we wanna give back also.”

Cars for a Cause is from 12-3pm Saturday at Bulldog Auto Detailing in Temple.

You can also mail-in donations to Rogers Bank. Just send to 'The Carrillo Family Fund' PO Box 99 Rogers, Texas 76569.

