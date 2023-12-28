Watch Now
Community asking for support for victim of fatal Christmas Eve house explosion

Rogers Volunteer Fire Deparment
Fundraiser for Carrillo Family
Posted at 2:11 PM, Dec 28, 2023
ROGERS, Texas — A fundraiser for the Carrillo family will be held December 31 after a recent tragedy struck the family on Christmas Eve.

Officials said an early morning natural gas explosion destroyed the Carrillo family home in Rogers, taking the life of 64-year-old Manuela Carrillo.

READ MORE: Local woman killed, 5 others injured in gas line home explosion

The Rogers Volunteer Fire Department is holding a community fundraiser at St. Matthew Parish Hall in Rogers on December 31 at 8 a.m. to help cover funeral and hospital expenses for the family.

Carrillo Family Fundraiser

Attendees of the fundraiser can purchase a breakfast meal with options including meñudo, gorditas, barbacoa tacos, pancake plates and traditional plates.

The City of Rogers have also posted a donation fund with Buckholts State Bank for the family as well.

For more information regarding the fundraiser, visit this page.

For more information regarding the donation fund, visit this page.

