Community asking for support for victim of fatal Christmas Eve house explosion

ROGERS, Texas — A fundraiser for the Carrillo family will be held December 31 after a recent tragedy struck the family on Christmas Eve.

Officials said an early morning natural gas explosion destroyed the Carrillo family home in Rogers, taking the life of 64-year-old Manuela Carrillo.

The Rogers Volunteer Fire Department is holding a community fundraiser at St. Matthew Parish Hall in Rogers on December 31 at 8 a.m. to help cover funeral and hospital expenses for the family.

Attendees of the fundraiser can purchase a breakfast meal with options including meñudo, gorditas, barbacoa tacos, pancake plates and traditional plates.

The City of Rogers have also posted a donation fund with Buckholts State Bank for the family as well.

