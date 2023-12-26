Local woman killed, 5 others injured in gas line home explosion

ROGERS, Texas — One person is dead and several others are recovering after an early morning Christmas Eve fire in Rogers.

According to the Bell County Fire Marshall, the Carillo family was enjoying Christmas Eve at their home when an explosion was reported around 9 a.m.

A reported "natural gas” explosion occurred, causing the home to collapse, then catching fire.

Officials say that 64-year-old Manuela Carillo was trapped in the home.

Her husband Fidel Carrilo attempted to save his wife but was unsuccessful.

The remaining family members were able to make it out of the home.

According to officials, Manuela’s husband suffered severe burns during his attempt to save his wife and is currently recovering at a burn treatment center in Dallas.

Officials are still actively investigating the cause of the fire.