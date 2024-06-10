Apply for FEMA here; FEMA sets mid-July for application deadline

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — It’s been two and a half weeks since the Temple tornadoes.

Now FEMA is reminding you they are here to help if you need financial assistance.

FEMA representatives are walking Temple neighborhoods damaged by the May 22nd tornado.

They’re letting survivors know they are here to help.

FEMA can cover anything your insurance is not, like home repairs, car repairs and replacement, and hotel reimbursements.

"This is a grant that doesn’t need to be repaid. Your tax dollars are at work here,” La Tanga Hopes with FEMA said.

So far FEMA has helped more than 40,000. They have already put $80 million in the hands of survivors — handing out $5,000 to $8,000 per household.

FEMA is aware some in Texas might not trust the federal government.

“We are aware that you might not necessarily trust the federal government. We don’t care about anything in your lives besides recovery," Hopes said.

They want you to be safe in your survivor process which means not falling for scammers.

One thing to know, FEMA reps will never ask for money.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for our ID. If they’re hesitant politely shut your door,” they said.

The deadline to apply for FEMA is mid-July.

So if your insurance didn’t cover something and you need financial help either call or go to a disaster recovery center in your community.

If you need help, call 1-800-621-3362 or go to disasterassistance.gov.