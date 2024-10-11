Temple resident, local organization speaks out following the loss of another neighbor to gun violence

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — "It's not more police, it's not more gun law — I don't know what the answer is, but I do know that if we valued each other more, if we cared about each other more, if we loved each other more — we really wouldn't see so much of it," said Casey Mooney with Feed My Sheep.

Among the incidents being reported in Bell County, the latest victim of gun violence was Vernon Johnson — a man deeply loved by his family, friends, and community.

"He was a nice person and he always treated me nice," said a friend of Johnson, Willie Gilmore.

"He was a giant of a man, but his whole energy was just so positive, and he just wanted to help people."

Mooney says Johnson spent a lot of time at his organization volunteering in the kitchen for many months, and says he was a family man — friendly and funny.

"He had a big heart — he was a big man with a big heart," Gilmore said.

"I don't know the whole story — I know who he was, I know his life, I know Kevin — who we lost a couple of months ago — both of those circumstances could have been prevented."

According to the Temple Police Department, Johnson entered his neighbor’s backyard where an argument took place.

Police say Johnson was shot multiple times — 52-year-old David Tate of Temple was arrested for murder following the incident.

"Vernon's life mattered — Vernon proved that other people mattered," Mooney said.

"He wouldn't have been here every day if he didn't think that other people didn't matter."

Signs posted in various neighborhoods remind Central Texans of neighborhood watches that will contact Temple Police.

Since January, there have been 79 gun-related incidents in Temple — this includes discharging a firearm in the city, deadly conduct, and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Compared to last year to this date, officers say that the number is down in the community.

Mooney is calling on people to remember humanity — it's something he teaches those coming in and out of Feed My Sheep.

"Instead of getting bitter, really utilize this opportunity to make changes in our own lives — how we can we affect people, how can we show kindness how can we show love," he said.

The fight for justice is not over — Johnson's case is currently being investigated by the Bell County District Attorney's Office.

