Salado boys soccer looks to make history at State Championship

SALADO, Texas (KXXV) — "We're ready — we're determined to defeat this team and we're ready for whatever they bring," junior Oscar Arango said.

Salado boys soccer is on an all-time run — the Eagles are getting ready to compete in the state championship for the first time in program history.

"It's very exciting, just to bring the game, the passion of the game to the community around us. It's extremely exciting. I know that the boys and the athletes that we have are beyond excited," boys soccer head coach Jared Cruddas said.

"We're all really proud to be here. We're not too nervous. I mean, there's obviously going to be some nerves. I mean we got picked to lose 3-0 tomorrow, so it kind of builds a fire under all of us to go out there and win tomorrow," senior Hughston Taggart said.

It's been a season full of firsts for the Eagles. The first time hosting a playoff game and first time making it to the state title. They look to do something no other Eagle soccer team has done — win the state championship.

"We've had some quality teams come through this program, and they're not mistakes, but the opportunities that they were given and the failures that we came across right there were a driving force for these athletes right here. If they were a part of those losses, they've learned a lot," Cruddas said.

"To make it this far, it's not much of a weight. We're all just proud to make it this far. I think no matter what happens tomorrow night, we're all pretty proud of what we've done this season.Hopefully we can come out with a win," Taggart said.

Salado holds their final practice and in these final moments, the players have a message for the team.

"Come out and play your heart. It don't matter if we go down, just play 100 percent, 100 percent of the time," Arango said.

"We are here to compete. We've got a team full of competitors from starters to our bench players, so it's kind of a revolving door of pressure that we apply it on our opponents," Cruddas said.

