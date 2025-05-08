Pope Leo XIV’s historic election sparks excitment among Bell County Catholics

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — Excitement and anticipation filled St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights as parishioners gathered to witness Pope Leo XIV’s first public appearance. The newly elected pontiff, the first American to hold the position in the church’s two-thousand-year history, wasted no time in setting the tone for his leadership.

Alessandra Tarantino/AP Cardinal Robert Prevost appears on the central loggia of St. Peter's Basilica after being chosen the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, choosing the name of Pope Leo XIV.

For Father Brian McMaster, the sight of white smoke signaling the election was a powerful moment. “It really kind of gave me chills—‘Wow, we’ve been waiting for a new pope.’ That signal was just really emotional for me, and I felt a great trust in God,” he shared.

Despite his American roots, Pope Leo XIV made a deliberate statement in his first address—speaking in Italian, Spanish, and Latin, but not English. According to Father McMaster, this decision reflects the pope’s commitment to maintaining an international perspective. “Though he’s from Chicago, he eventually became a bishop in Peru, and then also served on the Dicastery of Bishops, so he would have been well-known by Catholics throughout the world. What a perspective he brings,” McMaster explained.

His approach has resonated deeply with Catholics in Bell County, who see his election as a sign of hope and progress. “A lot of people want [to know] ‘Is he conservative, is he liberal?’ but that’s not what really matters,” McMaster said. “What matters most is that he’s faithful to our Lord, and I think we got a pope that’s going to do that.”

Alessandra Tarantino/AP Newly elected Pope Leo XIV appears at the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Pope Leo’s emphasis on global inclusivity may help ease concerns about an American influence on his role. Father McMaster views his actions as a clear declaration that while he may be American, he is first and foremost the pope, with a responsibility to the entire Catholic Church.