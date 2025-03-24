Main St. in Nolanville impacted following launch of next steps in 'beautification project'

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Nolanville has started its next phase for their beautification project, which will impact parts of Main Street.



Nolanville has launched a nearly $1.5 million road renovation project along Main Street in partnership with TxDOT, following a recently completed sidewalk project aimed at improving walkability

Despite minor disruptions, local business owners see the construction as beneficial, citing increased foot traffic and community improvement

City Manager Teresa Chandler says the goal is to enhance Nolanville’s appeal to visitors, as the city has experienced rapid growth with several thousand new residents since 2020

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The City of Nolanville has seen significant revitalization in recent years, and its latest project aims to continue that momentum with a focus on community beautification and infrastructure.

"It’s about beautifying the underpass which should not impact any traffic or transportation issues," said Teresa Chandler, City Manager of Nolanville.

The city recently completed a sidewalk project aimed at improving walkability throughout the community — now, construction has begun on a new initiative, in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation, that involves a nearly $1.5 million road renovation.

The project spans almost two miles and will affect a portion of Main Street.

"When we first moved in, they had already planned this but hadn’t started this last year," said Matthew Jones, a local business owner.

Despite the disruptions, some residents and business owners view the construction as a positive step forward.

"There have been a lot of people walking up and down the sidewalk so it brings a lot of walk-ins to our business, especially for a window tint and repair shop," said Jones, who owns a body shop on Main Street.

"It’s a bit of a disruption but overall I don’t think it’s bad."

Chandler, who took over as city manager in November, says her goal is to make the community more appealing to visitors.

"We’re really trying to attract visitors since we’ve had an aggressive population here, so a lot of people moving into the city," she said.

Since 2020, Nolanville has experienced rapid population growth, prompting the launch of the beautification project. The city estimates that several thousand people have moved into the area over the past five years.

"Thank you for the patience since I know it’s a bit of a hiccup when people try to get to school or work," Chandler added.