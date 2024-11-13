Nolanville's new city manager leads exciting developments

Teresa Chandler has rapidly transitioned from an engaged resident attending city council meetings to becoming the city manager of Nolanville in just under two years.

Her journey and dedication to the city's development have been met with widespread enthusiasm from the community.

Chandler has already spearheaded several significant improvements in the city, including the new skate park in the heart of Nolanville.

The skate park in Nolanville has already attracted visitors from as far away as Dallas and San Antonio, adding to the city's vibrant atmosphere.

Additionally, a new SMART museum is set to open soon. It will feature an e-gaming initiative that promises to enhance the city's cultural offerings further.

Chandler's excitement about her new role extends beyond her immediate circle.

Joel Kelly, the owner and operator of Legacy Beach Therapy, appreciates the city's efforts to support local businesses. "I would say the city politics were working to invest a lot back into businesses, so it was something that we felt was a good opportunity for us," Kelly said.

Kelly, who resides in Heights, has also noticed Nolanville's various measures to improve the city. "We appreciate the aesthetics that the city has offered. I’ve noticed that other restaurants have popped up around here. I also think that’s a good marker for whether the city is growing. We’ve also seen improvements in terms of the roadway."

Despite already high resident approval ratings, Chandler is committed to continually improving Nolanville.

"We’re making some improvements on Nolan Creek and are still updating our [comprehensive] plan for the city," Chandler said. "Maybe some business could be located by the creek to give it a nice atmosphere. We want people to come to the City of Nolanville, so it’s not only a great place to live but a great place to thrive."