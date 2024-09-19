What's on the ballot for the City of Killeen's May 2025 election?

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — According to the city, a recall election must be held on the first authorized uniform election date — either November or May.



Early voting begins in April for May 2025 election

4 Council seats on the ballot

Elections cost taxpayers money

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"During tonight's meeting, I knew that I would be subject to the firestorm of public opinion admits support and it is my hope to reset the narrative understanding that this is an un-narrative attack on my character," said Michael Boyd, Council Member District 4.

It was a firestorm — with several people having no problem sharing their opinions.

"I'm not even in Mr. Boyd's district, I have never had a problem with him," said one neighbor.

"It's done it must burn you up that there is nothing you can do about it," said another neighbor.

"The people who would normally invest in this city — they use Google too — that's probably their first stop and if the first thing you see is the face of this petition, you're automatically out of the running," said another.

According to the city, a recall election must be held on the first authorized uniform election date — either November or May.

This recall petition was not received before the deadline to make the November ballot but will meet the legal requirements for May.

The recall will only apply for the 2024 through 2025 term — all four district seats will be included on the May ballot for the 2025 to 2027 term.



DISTRICT 1 - MAYOR PRO TERM - JESSICA GONZALEZ

DISTRICT 2 - JOSEPH SOLOMON

DISTRICT 3 - NINA COBB

DISTRICT 4 - MICHAEL BOYD

The amount of taxpayer dollars used for the elections can vary — it includes paying for several things, including printing, ballots, and voting locations.

"In the long run its defeating that a lot of people come up and talk about that we do we spend money but it's okay when you guys do it," said Jose Segarra, council member at large.

Despite the recall, Boyd says he plans to keep serving the community.

"Due to traditionally low voter turnout, the collection of a mere 202 signatures of 40,000 was all it took to subject my hard work and dedication to a recall," Boyd said.

