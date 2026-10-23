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Suspect in deadly Killeen crash dies at hospital, believed to be 'natural causes'

Officials say his death appears to have been due to 'natural causes,' but an official cause will be determined by a medical examiner
Family of Faith Sidman file civil lawsuit
Family of Faith Sidman file civil lawsuit
Faith Sidman's parents speak out after deadly IH-14 crash
Faith Sidman's parents speak out after deadly IH-14 crash
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KILLEEN, TX — A suspect in a deadly crash that killed a 25-year-old woman in Killeen in July has reportedly died, the Bell County Sheriff’s Office says.

James Arthur Stevens died on Sunday, Oct. 18, after receiving treatment at a Temple hospital for more than a week.

Officials say his death appears to have been due to “natural causes,” but an official cause will be determined by a medical examiner.

Stevens was one of two people arrested after a crash along Interstate 14 left 25-year-old Faith Sidman dead.

RELATED: Family of woman killed after exiting moving truck on I-14 files lawsuit seeking justice

According to police, there was an argument that led to Sidman exiting the car while it was traveling on Interstate 14, which led to her falling into the roadway.

After she fell, she was struck by two cars, a Toyota Prius and an Audi sedan.

The driver of the Prius, 64-year-old James Arthur Stevens, allegedly failed to stop and continued driving. The driver of the Audi stopped and remained at the scene where other motorists stopped to help.

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