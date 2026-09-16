Two arrested in connection to deadly crash that killed Faith Sidman on Interstate 14

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Two people were arrested in connection to the fatal crash that killed 25-year-old Faith Sidman in July.

Police say that Sidman — who was visiting from Eugene, Oregon — was a back-seat passenger in a gray 2019 GMC pickup being driven by 22-year-old Elwood Dentler from Fort Hood.

According to police, there was an argument that led to Sidman exiting the car while it was traveling on Interstate 14, which led to her falling into the roadway.

Dentler continued driving with a front-seat passenger, police say. After she fell, she was struck by two cars, a Toyota Prius and an Audi sedan.

The driver of the Prius, 64-year-old James Arthur Stevens, allegedly failed to stop and continued driving. The driver of the Audi stopped and remained at the scene where other motorists stopped to help.

After the crash, the front-seat passenger who had been travelling with Dentler returned to the area and was later located and arrested in Harker Heights for driving while intoxicated.

During the investigation, police say Dentler provided a false account of the craash and was arrested and charged with false statement to a police officer, a Class B misdemeanor. He posted bond and was released.

On Aug. 22, Dentler was also arrested for collision involving death. He later posted bond and was released.

Investigators would later identify Stevens using data obtained through the Flock camera system.

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, Stevens, the driver of the Prius, was arrested without incident and transported to Bell County Jail where is he waiting for his arraignment.

The Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit continues investigating the incident.

