Family of woman killed after exiting moving truck on I-14 files lawsuit seeking justice

KILLEN, Texas (KXXV) — The family of a 25-year-old woman killed after getting out of a moving pickup truck on a Killeen freeway has filed a lawsuit targeting seven defendants, including two bars, the truck's driver and owner, and the drivers of the vehicles that struck her.

Faith Sidman died on July 22 after exiting a moving pickup truck on I-14 in Killeen and was struck by two cars.

Her family is seeking more than $1 million in damages.

"I hope that everyone sees how much we miss our little girl and want to bring some sort of justice for her and continue to help us," Matthew Kidman, Faith Sidman's father said.

The lawsuit, obtained by 25 News, accuses two bars along Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Harker Heights — Wet Willy's and Tipsy Table — of overserving Sidman and her companions the night she died. According to the lawsuit, Sidman visited Wet Willy's first, then Tipsy Table.

The seven defendants named in the suit include the two bars, the driver of the pickup, the pickup's owner, and the drivers of the two cars that struck Sidman.

The driver of the pickup is already facing criminal charges for failing to stop and render aid. The driver of one of the vehicles that struck Sidman also faces charges after police say that person left the scene without stopping. A woman who was in the pickup is also charged, accused of making false statements about what happened.

Sidman's mother described how she learned of her daughter's death.

"I saw where her phone was and saw that it hadn't moved so I called local police probably 2 hours later. I got a call from the lieutenant that they had found her and she had passed," Tara Kuck said.

Kuck said she cannot comment on the lawsuit but is thankful people have kept her daughter's name at the forefront.

25 News reached out to the family's attorney, who did not respond in time for the broadcast, and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission told us the bars had no previous violations or disciplinary actions.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

