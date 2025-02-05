New stores coming to Killeen Mall amid efforts to boost foot traffic

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Mall is set to welcome new stores in an effort to attract more shoppers and revitalize foot traffic.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I mostly look at clothes and shoes,” said Tyran Ruffin, a Killeen resident.

A visit to the Killeen Mall on a typical weekday reveals many open parking spaces, signaling a decline in in-person shopping.

Neighbors cite several factors, including the rise of online shopping and a high-profile police chase that ended inside the JCPenney in late December, last year.

“I mainly shop online because you can get everything within a day if you order it through the store,” Ruffin said.

Ruffin, one of several shoppers 25 News' Marc Monroy spoke with, acknowledged the recent incident but said it does not deter him from visiting the mall.

“I don’t live in fear like that, and it doesn’t change where I go since I know things happen all over the place. It was just surprising that it happened locally,” Ruffin said.

With the incident behind them, mall officials are now focusing on bringing shoppers back and encouraging in-person visits.

How do they plan to accomplish that?

Mall management says it is in the process of opening a T.J. Maxx and a HomeGoods store, which they hope will be enough to draw more customers.

“Do you think these additions will make people more attracted to the mall, including yourself?” 25 News' Marc Monroy asked Ruffin.

“It should be a good addition to the mall because if you don’t have stores, especially where the dead spots are, then it makes it look bad and you won’t get the attention you need,” Ruffin said.

The two new stores are expected to be located on the south side of the mall, an area that typically sees less traffic.