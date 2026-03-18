KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A Killeen family is still recovering more than two months after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their home on New Year's Day — and now they're pushing the city for changes they believe could prevent it from happening again.

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Neighbors in Killeen demand traffic safety fixes after suspected drunk driving crash on New Year's Day

Jay Rhone and his family are among those still feeling the impact of the Jan. 1 crash at the corner of Rosewood and Bronze Drive.

"When things happen and it's more than one time and you got little ones, it needs to be, it needs to be addressed," Rhone said.

Rhone said the crash has taken a particular toll on his young children.

"The six-year-old has really been hit by it. The 2-year-old, every time he hears something, he comes out and he sleeps with us now. So definitely we need something put up," Rhone said.

The homeowner, Philip Romero, said he is still dealing with the aftermath.

"It's like a full-time job. Dealing with insurance companies, having to deal with contractors, speaking with my tenants to make sure everything is good," Romero said.

I first reported on this story in January, when Romero said this was the third time a car had crashed into the home's yard. He has since called on the city for help.

"Get a speed camera, stop signs, stop lights, something in the area to slow people down through, uh, that area, um, been very unsuccessful," Romero said.

The city said it conducted a speed study in the area, which shows there are no speeding concerns and no need for additional traffic control measures at this time.

In a statement, the city said in part:

"Staff also evaluated roadway conditions and found that sight distances are clear, with no obstructions or design issues needing correction. While isolated incidents, such as crashes involving impaired driving, have occurred, there are currently no engineering solutions that can specifically prevent a driver from operating a vehicle under the influence."

Local contractor Stephen Alsobrook with Smart Home Improvements is helping the family rebuild. Alsobrook, who said he also lives in the neighborhood, described the scene when he first arrived.

"It's been like a looked like a bomb blew up when I got here. That's what I walked into. Out of about maybe 5000 homes I've done here in the Killeen area, this is probably the most intensive job we've had," Alsobrook said.

Alsobrook said he has also witnessed reckless driving on Rosewood Drive.

"They really need a guardrail or something down here. If you drive on the east side, you'll see like a lot of fences that people have to have replaced all because cars come through those," Alsobrook said.

The crash happened just after midnight on New Year's Day when 20-year-old Amaiyah Angela Dawson allegedly slammed her car into the house. Dawson was later arrested and is now charged with driving while intoxicated. A pre-trial hearing is set for next month in Bell County Court.

I filed an open records request on March 4 with the City of Killeen for documents related to the speed study but have still not received a response.

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