Mother pleads for help solving her soldier son's hit and run

KILLEEN, Texas — It’s coming up on a year since a Fort Cavazos father of four lost his life in a hit-and-run.

25 News talked to his mother as the date of his death approaches, and she is still pleading for help solving her son’s case.

In the early morning hours of June 11 on East Elms Road, Staff Sergeant Eric Rucker was hit and killed.

His mom Christina Holley said, “They left him there like a dog and never looked back.”

Holley has been his voice since he was left for dead trying to find the person who hit this father of four.

His youngest child will never meet her dad because she was born after he was killed.

"My granddaughter was born with his ashes in her delivery room," Holley said.

Killeen police never released a picture or video of the vehicle, but his mom said it was a gray sports car.

Army CID is offering a $10,000 reward in the soldier’s death, but that runs out in June.

And his mom is pleading for help.

“Turn yourself in. If it was an accident say it was an accident. I don’t know how you live with yourself and how those who know you did it live with themselves," she said.

If you have any information about the hit and run crash, please contact your local police department.