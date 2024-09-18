Michael Boyd will not resign; 25 News recaps Tuesday's Killeen City Council meeting

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — On Tuesday, many citizens approached the podium to give their opinions on the successful petition to recall city Rep. Michael Boyd, although several people spoke out against the petition.



Election held on May 3

218 signatures collected from District 4

4 places selected for TMLI Risk Pool Board

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Tuesday, many citizens approached the podium to give their opinions on the successful petition to recall city Rep. Michael Boyd, although several people spoke out against the petition.

The city says out of the 341 signatures collected — 218 were from District 4.

Boyd has made it clear he will not be resigning before September 24, as the petition requests — several council members publicly stated in the meeting that they consider the recall is waste of taxpayer time, money, and resources because Boyd’s term runs out in May of 2025.

The recall affects this current term — right now, the election for District 4 will be held on May 3rd.

Boyd says he is planning to run again.

The council also approved money for a Killeen solid waste collection system and a container replacement program to help keep our community clean and beautiful for a little over 600,000 dollars.

The council also cast a vote for 4 places on the Texas Municipal League Intergovernmental Risk Pool Board of Trustees to serve 6-year terms.



PLACE 11- RANDY CRISWELL (INCUMBENT)



PLACE 12 - CEDRIC DAVIS, SR



PLACE 13 - HARLAN JEFFERSON (INCUMBENT)



PLACE 14 - MIKE LAND

To view the full council meeting, click here.

Follow Epiphany on social media!