Low tuition benefiting students at Texas A&M University-Central Texas

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — “Go right into the workforce without a lot of baggage of loans and interest," said Janise Lanier, a student at Texas A&M University-Central Texas.

Janise Lanier has a clear vision of what she wants her future to look like, and it does not involve a lot of student loan debt. Considering the cost, she chose Texas A&M University-Central Texas, an institution known for its low tuition.

“A lot of people are working to survive, but whenever you create financial freedom you can create a vocation instead of an occupation," said Lanier.

Education Data Initiative states the average cost of college has more than doubled in the 21st century; the compound annual tuition growth rate is 4.04%. Texas A&M University-Central Texas has kept its tuition rates the same for the past three years.

Our 25News reporter wanted to understand how low tuition rates benefit universities and students. We asked Dr. Richard Rhodes, president of Texas A&M University-Central Texas, what they've learned from having a low tuition rate.

"Number one, we see enrollments grow, and that is absolutely necessary for the workforce for the future," said Dr. Rhodes.

Dr. Rhodes also said there is a cap on pricing students for classes.

“If a student registers for 18 hours, they are only going to pay for 12. We have a 12-credit hour cap. Once they pay for 12 hours, they take as many as they want. If they go up to 15, 16, 18 hours, they are still only paying for that 12," said Dr. Rhodes.

This is one thing Lainer is grateful for.

“When you go to a school that’s cost efficient and budget friendly you kind of elevate that sorta stress on yourself, and it does not add to the already large amount of stress that you have from taking classes," said Lanier.

