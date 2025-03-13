Killeen’s Junior Service League spray pad to open for spring break

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Killeen’s Parks and Recreation Department Aquatics Division will open the Junior Service League Spray Pad for Spring Break from March 17-21. The facility, located at Long Branch Park (1101 Branch Drive), will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and is free to the public.

The Spray Pad provides a safe and refreshing space for outdoor play. With temperatures expected to reach the 70s and 80s next week and no rain in the forecast, it offers an ideal way to cool off.

Officials remind visitors that Long Branch Pool remains under maintenance and renovations, and construction on the park's trail project is ongoing. Guests are urged to remain cautious and maintain a safe distance from work areas.