Killeen's first Black mayor leads legacy of service, leadership, and perseverance

KILLEEN, Texas (KRHD) — Even at 90 years old, Tim Hancock still can't sit still. Killeen’s first Black mayor clocks in daily to run his Southwestern Coaches busing service. Long before he served our city, Hancock was simply a young man growing up navigating the racially divisive world of East Texas.

Born in Tyler, Texas, in 1934 and raised in Mineola, Hancock grew up in a segregated community, witnessing firsthand the challenges and adversities faced by Black families. At the age of ten, he experienced a race riot that left a lasting impact on him. White residents shot at Black homes, forcing families to hide, until Texas Rangers intervened to quell the violence.

Hancock's father, who he credits his relentless work ethic and drive to help others, owned a logging business, and with a young Timothy driving a tractor-trailer and loading log trucks at an early age while waking up at 5 a.m. daily.

After graduating high school in 1951, Hancock attended Prairie View A&M University, convinced by his sister to give higher education a chance. Two years in, he left school, and was back in his hometown working for his father, before a spur of the moment decision altered the course of his life

"One day out of the blue, with them and we were talking, and I just said ‘I’m going, I’m going into the Army. And, as far as I'm concerned, that’s the best decision, that I, that I’ve ever made,” Hancock recalled.

Hancock retired as a command sergeant major in the Army after 29 years, serving tours in Korea, Guam, and Germany. Transitioning to civilian life, Hancock became the owner of Southwestern Coaches, Inc., the parent company of Arrow Trailways of Texas, Killeen's first downtown bus service. Because of his developed relationship with Killeen businessmen, he was encouraged, largely by the late and locally prominent businessman Tommy Joe Mills, to run for city council in 1999. Hancock initially balked, but promised Mills that he would run in 2000,

Hancock was elected to the Killeen City Council in 2000, and in 2006, he made history as the city’s first black mayor. Surprised by his own victory, he stepped into the role with confidence, focusing on community service, business development, and transportation infrastructure. In the 12 years of being apart of city government, Hancock shared that the creation of "The Friends of November 5, 2009 Memorial Committee", which included current mayor Debbie Nash-King, as his proudest moment to honor soldiers during the 2009 tragedy.

