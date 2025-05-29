Killeen residents voice concerns, priorities in open forum with local leaders

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen residents gathered Tuesday evening for a community discussion in downtown Killeen, where local leaders listened to concerns ranging from water restrictions and city infrastructure to downtown redevelopment and student discipline policies.

The event, attended by Mayor Pro Tem Riakos Adams, Bell County commissioners, and KISD officials, served as an opportunity for officials to hear firsthand how their decisions affect residents.

Water Restrictions and Infrastructure

Sandra Blankenship, with Bell County Water Control & Improvement District 1, discussed ongoing issues with the region’s aging water infrastructure—specifically, the replacement of a 48-inch pipe on Fort Cavazos that has led to frequent breaks.

“We do not want to trigger much more stringent—let’s say, over-chlorination of the water,” Blankenship explained. “So right now, we’re utilizing the water we have in the pipes and the tanks, currently.”

With water conservation efforts in place, officials acknowledged concerns about future supply and long-term fixes for recurring pipeline failures.

Downtown Revitalization Efforts

A Fort Cavazos soldier and a local business owner both shared perspectives on maintaining momentum in downtown revitalization efforts, emphasizing the need for updated policies and enforcement strategies.

Killeen Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez highlighted the city’s ongoing efforts to improve the area’s infrastructure and economic appeal. “Initially, we wanted to put some teeth in there and get some changes that we could implement right away. So now, we’re at the phase where I think it’s time that we re-look at those ordinances and figure out how we can implement them,” Gonzalez said.

Her response signaled a willingness to push policy adjustments based on resident feedback, which she promised to take back to city leaders.

Concerns Over KISD Discipline Policies

Discussions also turned to Killeen ISD’s disciplinary measures, with residents raising concerns about disproportionate punishment for students of color.

“I’ve noticed, from doing research on KISD, that the disciplinary measures for students are disproportionately executed against students of color,” said Killeen resident Sierra Ramirez-Hernandez. “My question to you is, what is the school board doing—not necessarily to focus on punitive measures—but to set our students up for success?”

KISD Board Member Oliver Mintz acknowledged the disparities, stating, “To your point about it affecting minority children disproportionately, I don’t disagree—the numbers are the numbers.”

Mintz was also critical of DAEP (Disciplinary Alternative Education Program), arguing that it fails to rehabilitate students who are assigned there. “DAEP is not a rehabilitative place, DAEP is not a place where we fix problems,” he said. “We’ve got to expect more of our kids, and of our parents, and of ourselves. We’ve got to work harder before we get to DAEP. Kids want to go to DAEP.”

Ongoing Discussions

While the city budget remains a hot topic, including debates over veteran tax exemptions, Tuesday’s event demonstrated a shared interest in tackling everyday concerns affecting Killeen’s residents.

As local leaders continue to engage with the community, the forum provided residents a platform to push for equitable policies and improved infrastructure solutions.

