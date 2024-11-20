Killeen residents to soon have a chance to speak on Featherline Road developments

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Frustrations from the community started at the beginning of a recent meeting, when the council voted to remove some items from the agenda due to a staff error.



“The public hearings for tonight were advertised for tonight and for the December 3 meeting — therefore for if someone only sees the December 3 and you act tonight, they didn’t receive proper notice or any opportunity to speak,” said Killeen's City Manager, Kent Cagle.

“I travel for work as many of you know, and I changed my flight to fly in at my expense and own cost of hundreds of dollars and you know where I’ll be on December 3 now — where I was supposed to be today,” one resident said.

“You could have simply tabled the vote and allowed these people who came out to speak with you some additional time,” said James Sills with Fix Featherline.

Sills, the man behind the Fix Featherline petition, says the community was prepared to speak of the possibility of more single-family homes coming to the neighborhood adding more traffic on Featherline Road.

There were over 500 signatures on his petition, showing they aren’t just speaking for one person — the whole community is being affected.

“There’s no sidewalk, there’s no paved shoulder, there is nothing," a Killeen resident said.

"You have kids that need to get to school, and the answer is to put more buses on the road? Silly," another said.

“We need this first — we need the roads — please disapprove this when you vote next council meeting,” Sills said.

The city says if the rezoning item is approved, the road will be widened before any homes are finished being built.

“We will hopefully be driving on Featherline in three years and we don’t believe at all that there will be occupied houses,” Cagle said.

