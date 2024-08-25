Killeen police investigating 14th murder of the year

(KXXV) KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police are investigating the 14th murder of the year.

The Killeen Police Department said on Sunday, officers responded to a shots fired call around 4:33 a.m. on the 2300 block of Andover Drive. While in route, dispatchers informed officers of an accident that happened in the 1000 block of Westover Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an unconscious woman inside a crashed vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Nicola James at 5:04 a.m. She ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police said there is no threat to the public related to this incident and this investigation is ongoing.

Detectives with the Robbery-Homicide Unit are asking the community and surrounding neighbors that may have video or security camera footage around the area to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at (254) 501-8830.

The last murder in Killeen happened on August 8.