Killeen police investigating 13th murder of the year

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV — The Killeen Police Department is investigating the death of one male who was shot around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Hallmark Avenue for reports of shots fired and a man down.

Upon arrival, they located the victim dead with gunshot wounds in the parking lot, and he was pronounced dead at 11:08 p.m.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Murder, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online here.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous, and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.