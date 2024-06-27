Killeen non-profit expands, supports those aging out of foster care

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Non-profit New Life Village in Killeen is expanding and getting an official headquarters — the building was donated to the organization and is being renovated right now.

Isamary Banks Nieves is executive director and founder of New Life Village, and she says before there was an official headquarters, the non-profit was already hard at work.

Since it was founded a year and a half ago, they have provided support, housing and resources for 11 youth that have aged out of the foster care system, or who were in and out of a bad situation after being in the system for a while.

She says many of the people that come to them are survivors of human trafficking.

Isamary says she basically put a pause on being a realtor to make this all possible with her family by her side.

She says it took a village of loved ones to raise her after her mom passed away, and now she wants to be the village that helps others.

"That’s what I want to be, and I have not stopped and I just can’t turn around.”

She says they’ve placed people in discreet locations like apartments but the need for their help is expected to double if not triple, so they’re fundraising to build a gated safe haven of twelve tiny homes.

The tiny homes will be built on a section of her family’s land — she says the tiny homes will be more than just a shelter.

"All that they need to thrive and not worry about having a home while they decide what they want be as adults," Banks Nieves said.

Building trust and keeping the people they serve safe is important to the organization — that's why 25 News is not identifying an 18-year-old that they’ve helped and that we interviewed.

She is on her way to being a nurse, but before she could fulfill that dream she needed help from New Life Village.

“I honestly don’t even know if I would be here on this earth at all," she told 25 News' Bobby Poitevint.

She says she found trust in the organization and encourages others to find trust again too.

Her interview with 25 News was pretty emotional for the teen so much so we had to take a brief pause.

Isamary was there once again to help and provide a hug.

“It's ok, mama — this is so brave," Isamary told the teary-eyed teen.

You can contact New Life Village by calling 254-383-5428 or, visit their website.

Follow Bobby on social media!