Killeen ISD Board of Trustees approves Dr. King Davis as superintendent

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved Dr. King Davis as the district's next superintendent Monday during a special meeting.

Davis, who has served as interim superintendent since Aug. 11, was named the sole finalist for the position Oct. 20. The board's decision follows weeks of community input and trustee discussions about leadership qualities needed for the district.

"Trustees are strong in our belief that Dr. Davis is the right leader at the right time for our district's students, staff and community," Board President Brett Williams said. "His well-rounded skill set positions him to impact positive change sooner than later within our district."

Williams said Davis demonstrates the qualities community members consistently requested: experience, stability, transparency and commitment to students and staff.

Experience and Track Record

Davis brings more than 30 years of experience in public education, including 10 years as a superintendent. He most recently led Sheldon ISD for eight years, where he helped improve the district's state rating from "Improvement Required" to a consistent "B" rating while eliminating an $11 million budget deficit in one fiscal year.

His previous roles include superintendent of Wharton ISD, deputy superintendent in Everman ISD and assistant superintendent in Crosby ISD. Davis also held leadership and classroom positions in Mesquite, Corsicana, Dallas and Lufkin ISDs.

Looking Forward

Davis said he's honored to continue serving the Killeen ISD community permanently.

"I am grateful for the trust the board has placed in me and humbled by the support of our staff and families," Davis said. "We have challenges ahead, but I am not afraid to face them."

Davis emphasized his commitment to working collaboratively with the community to ensure every student has opportunities to succeed.

