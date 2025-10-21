KISD names lone finalist in superintendent search

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen ISD names lone finalist in search for Superintendent.

The district's Board of Trustees voted 7-0 late Monday night to name Dr. King Davis the lone finalist.

In a press release from the district, Dr. Davis is referred to as an "experienced educator known for a calm, steady presence" with the "ability to build trust in times of challenge."

District leaders said Dr. Davis "provided clear evidence" that he was a fit for the role during his time as interim superintendent which started back on August 11th.

The release said, pending a state-mandated 21-day waiting period, the board is expected to officially name Davis as KISD’s superintendent in November.

The search for a superintendent has been a long journey for the district.

