Killeen firefighters return home after assisting with Los Angeles wildfire efforts

KILLEN, Texas (KXXV) — Three Killeen firefighters are returning home after a two-week deployment to Los Angeles County, where they assisted with wildfire efforts that prompted evacuation orders for 200,000 people.

Firefighters Jason Wuest, Marcus Stillwell, and Chris Poston are expected to arrive at Killeen’s Central Fire Station, located at 201 South 28th Street, at 5 p.m. on January 27th.

The Killeen Fire Department team was deployed as part of an Emergency Management Assistance Compact request, a national mutual aid initiative through the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

National reports indicate that four major wildfires broke out in Los Angeles County on Jan. 7, claiming at least 28 lives, destroying 20,000 structures, and burning nearly 50,000 acres. The fires are now more than 90% contained.

