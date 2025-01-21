Killeen firefighters aid in Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Three Killeen firefighters and one Morgan’s Point fire specialist were deployed to Los Angeles last Saturday to assist in the wildfire relief efforts. Assigned to the Palisades region, their mission has been both challenging and eye-opening.

Captain Marcus Stillwell of the Killeen Fire Department outlined to KXXV their primary duties.

"Our primary functions have been fire patrolling, and overhauling hot spots, making sure there’s no active fire. And you go, house by house, making sure that all the smoldering material is fully extinguished and everything’s cold to touch," Stillwell said.

For these brave firefighters, being on the front lines has offered a stark look at the scale of destruction.

"The pictures don’t do it justice," Katherine Myers, Morgan’s Point fire specialist said.

Killeen Fire Captain Christopher Poston echoed her sentiments. "I’ve never seen so many burnt structures in one place, in my life," Poston said. "From Santa Monica, through Pacific Palisades into Malibu, it is nothing but burned structures, for miles. It sticks with you. It’s something you’ll never see, I’ll never see again in my life."

Despite the extensive devastation, when asked how residents have reacted, the firefighters have been moved by the strength and appreciation of the residents.

"There’s some tears that I’ve been shed, but it’s all about ‘We’re going to rebuild and come back from this,’" Myers said.

Poston added, "Driving down the highway, going back and forth to the hotel for our on/off period, people on the highway and waving at us. Despite losing everything, the fact that they are still out here, trying to support us and making sure that we’re taken care of to do our jobs, it’s amazing."

The efforts of these Killeen firefighters and their colleagues are a testament to their dedication and compassion.

They not only provide critical aid but also bear witness to the resilient spirit of the California residents they serve

