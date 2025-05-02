Killeen District 4 candidates focus on community engagement and infrastructure ahead of election

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen’s District 4 is on the verge of change as voters prepare to elect a new representative to replace outgoing City Councilman Michael Boyd. Two candidates, Anthony Kendrick and Christy Wilbanks, are vying for the position. Each bring their own approach to leadership and community improvement.

For Kendrick, a 30-year Killeen resident and Army veteran, the motivation to run stems from his deep connection to the area and a desire to take action. “I decided that I needed to put all my effort into my community. Anything I see wrong with my community, how can I help, how can I better my community?” he explained.

Wilbanks, on the other hand, sees her previous experience in county and state politics as an advantage in shaping policy at the local level. “I figured out to make a real change, is to start at the lowest form of government, and that’s our city council,” she said.

Both candidates emphasize the importance of listening to constituents and implementing feedback effectively. Kendrick believes that direct engagement is key, saying, “Let’s do some polls and gauge the citizen’s temperature. Get some information from them—things they feel are important or not being addressed.” Wilbanks echoed the need for active presence within the community. “I do see some council members out there, going around, talking to the residents, but there are some that I don’t see anywhere, and that’s concerning. We need to be in our district working,” she said.

As they prepare for the election, Kendrick and Wilbanks have identified specific priorities for District 4. For Kendrick, infrastructure improvements—especially road repairs—are at the top of his agenda. “One of the things I want to address immediately is the infrastructure, the roads. These roads have to be fixed,” he stated.

Wilbanks, meanwhile, wants to improve communication between the city and residents regarding ongoing projects. “I want to have an avenue to keep our residents updated. Keep District 4 updated, but also keep the city of Killeen as a whole updated,” she said.

Both candidates bring distinct strengths to the race. Kendrick’s decades-long presence in Killeen provides him with firsthand knowledge of the community’s needs, while Wilbanks’ experience in government gives her insight into how to navigate city-wide priorities. As residents prepare to vote, the future of District 4 hangs in the balance.

