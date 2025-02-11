Killeen City Hall has been in use since 1923; A chance to vote for a new building comes in May

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The Killeen City Council voted to approve a bond election worth $155 million to pay for a new City Hall.

Upon voter's approval, the bond would cover the cost of designing, acquiring, constructing, purchasing, renovating, improving, upgrading, demolishing, and equipping a new City Hall.



The current Killeen City hall building has been in place since 1923 a chance to vote for a new one will take place in May

The City of Killeen wants to replace city hall, looking to provide improved customer service to the community.

Many areas need upgrades, and Killeen's City Manager Kent Cagle says repairs would cost up to $2 million.

"It's about all the departments being in one location, so all of our residents know where to go instead of being sent all downtown," Cagle said.

"We can walk, we just can't have anyone staying over here or any furniture — just a small conference room."

But there's also history living in the walls.

Council chambers have been in use since the 19040's, and the public entrance on the second floor still reads "Killeen High School".

"That was the first school, and then they renamed this building," Cagle said.

He says departments are spread out in 15 separate locations.

Plans for the new city hall include new officers for several community leaders.

This includes the city manager, city attorney, city auditor, communications, finance, human resources, municipal court, planning & zoning, building inspection, and code enforcement departments.

If approved, Cagle says homeowners will see a $20 increase in their property taxes.

No matter the outcome, Cagle says the current city hall will not be demolished, but he says change is needed.

"If we don't do something, we are going to have to replace all the heating and air-conditioning, and that's another $1 million plus issue,” he said.

