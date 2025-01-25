Killeen citizen raises concern about downtown event safety after tragedy in New Orleans

KILLEEN, Texas(KXXV) — Five new safety enhancements are being introduced to improve event security in the area. While one resident expressed concerns about feeling unsafe, a local business owner shared that the existing safety measures were a key reason for choosing to operate downtown.



“ So even when it comes to like those events and you see people walking,” asked 25 News reporter, Epiphany La’Sha”

“Absolutely and it is not just my personal opinion and biases. Check the police reports, there are no reports of any vandalism, any assaults,” Khandise Cooper, owner of Khanetic Images, said.

Khandise Cooper is a business owner and is on the board of several downtown committees. As we stand in her establishment she’s saying downtown has come a long way and they are headed on the right track for positive growth and development.

“A lot of times we have those who may be houseless at the moment or you know less off they are participating in the events many of us employ some of the individuals down here to do kind of odd jobs,” Cooper said.

As I walk downtown, I notice clean alleyways, a business center, and restaurants among many other businesses.

Here’s one gentleman preparing to open the doors of Vida Roxy a new Latino bar opening in March. He chose downtown because of the environment and growth

“Do you have any safety concerns?”, asked 25 News reporter, Epiphany La’Sha”

“I don’t as a matter of fact this city has a lot of patrols and they are constantly driving around here making sure that it is a safe area,” Mickey Salehi, said.

But Dr. Camron Cochran feels differently. Here are photos he sent to the newsroom after the Korean American event downtown saying that the city put up wooden barricades and small traffic cones which he feels were not enough.

Another photo from the MLK parade shows additional stone barriers, but he doesn’t feel those are enough either. Then at a city council meeting, he called the city out on January 7th, for disrespect and lack of proper security after the tragedy took place in New Orleans.

“To prevent this same incident from occurring in the downtown area and to keep from becoming a memorial ground for graves I would request that the city stop sponsoring large gathering events until more safety measures are put into place,” Cochran said.

The city responded saying they’re adding police presence, physical barriers, access control points, collab with event owners, and community engagement. all citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activity at this number (254) 501-8800.

