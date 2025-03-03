Watch Now
Killeen Animal Services evacuates shelter amid nearby fire, offers aid to pet owners

Killeen, Texas
Killeen, Texas
KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The department announced that Killeen Animal Services safely evacuated all shelter animals after a fire broke out near the facility.

Staff members quickly responded to the fire, relocating the animals to another facility to ensure their safety. No animals were harmed in the evacuation.

In response to the fire, Killeen Animal Services offers kennels and carriers to pet owners who lost their animal supplies in the incident. The department also accepts donations for animals displaced by the fire to support affected families.

Donations can be dropped off at Killeen Animal Services, 3118 Commerce Drive, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

