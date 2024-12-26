JCPenney at Killeen Mall reopens following crash that left suspect dead, family injured

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — JCPenney at the Killeen Mall reopened Thursday after nearly a week of closure following a deadly high-speed chase that started in Belton and ended with the car ramming into the retail store.



Neighbors and the mall are recovering smoothly and repairs at the JCPenny are underway.

JCPenney donated $3,500 to the Go Fund Me page for victims and they have raised around $48,000 as of Thursday afternoon. The goal is $100,000.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

At the start of a rainy and gloomy Thursday morning in the City of Killeen — a longtime retailer opens its doors after a tragedy.

"So many people are afraid to come to the mall anymore, I mean things happen but don't let things like that stop you from living everyday life just have courage and the Lord will watch over us," said Maria Viscara Garza.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

Last Saturday,a police chase that began in Belton but ended inside the doors of the JCPenney at the Killeen Mall.

In the end, one suspect was killed and a family of four hospitalized with serious injuries. Among the victims — a six-year-old girl. A fact not lost on neighbors like Maria -- who is a grandmother herself.

"My daughter called me because she saw a 75-year-old woman laying on the floor and she was so concerned that it might have been me but praise the Lord I was home but I was here at five o'clock," she said.

"I just hope things get better and safe but I'm not going to stop coming to the mall," said Dora Campos

The general manager for the mall sent me a statement saying little damage was done to the mall and repairs are progressing smoothly.

Since the crash the family has put up a go fund me page, raising around $48,000 Most notably -- JCPenney made a donation of $3,500 in support of the family.

As for the locals, they want us all to rally for our community.

"Don't be afraid, just come and support the vendors," said Garza.