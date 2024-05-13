Floods cause a Killeen family to run their business from inside their home

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — “Everything was going to be okay until 6:30 a.m. in the morning when it started going off,” said owner of Blankitas Creation, Blanca Martel.

It wasn't the Mother’s Day Blanca and her daughter Denise were expecting.

Heavy rain and hail swept through the community.

“I decided to check the weather and I just wanted to cry,” Martel said.

Blanca and her daughter run the flower shop, Blankitas Creation, right outside of their home.

But Sunday's storms caused things to run a little differently.

“All of our tables and our tent were set up because we thought it was going to be light rain but it flowed into our house and as you can see there is flooding in our house and basically we can’t have all of our stuff out here because it’s going to get wet,” said Blanca’s daughter Denise Valentin.

As the rains continued, the family was forced to run the business out of their partially flooded home.

“I put on a trash bag and began waving around some flowers to try to sale everything that my mom put in her own money towards,” Valentin said.

As the day went on, neighbors began showing their support.

Within hours all flowers were gone. They were completely sold out.

Blanca tells me it’s her daughter and the community that made this Mother’s Day one she’ll never forget.

“You know what… I’m really grateful for Killeen. Killeen has really opened the door and opened their arms… I’m so thankful for everybody. Thank you so much because you guys make me feel welcomed and I really feel blessed being here,” Martel said.

As for Denise, she’s just glad she could put a smile on her mother’s face.

“I think I put on this trash bag just to please my mom on Mother’s Day so I’ve never been more happy to put on a trash bag and lose all that pride and be out here waving around my mom’s flowers because they are so beautiful,” Valentin said.

If you'd like to support this mother-daughter duo then you can visit their Facebook here.