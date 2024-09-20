Death of shooting victim pushes number of Killeen murder investigations to 16 for the year

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen police are now investigating the shooting death of 18-year-old Octavion Keshun Tucker.

The Killeen Police Department says Tucker was found Thursday afternoon with a gunshot wound when officers responded to a call in the 2200 block of Botanical Drive. Hours later he was pronounced dead. His death remains under investigation.

Detectives ask anyone with information about this case to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Tucker's death is now the sixteenth murder in the City of Killeen this year. Back in August, 25 News spoke with Killeen PD's CID commander, Anthony Lourence about the recent murders.

