25 NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Killeen Police Department shares information regarding recent spike in murders

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen residents have noticed the rising number of murders in the city — KPD spoke with 25 News about the numbers and trends.

Some say hearing about the recent murders and the number of makes makes them feel unsafe.

“In a way, it makes me very vigilant — as far as people around us and what’s going on, because you never know where you are when something’s going to happen," said Killeen PD's CID commander, Anthony Lourence.

Just over two weeks ago, 25 News sat with KPD’s CID commander to talk about the nine murders that had been on record at the time — back speaking with him again, that number is now at number is 13.

“How many of these are cleared so far this year?" asked 25 News reporter, Adam Schindler.

”So far, we have a total of 13 murder cases this year,” said Commander Anthony Lourence."

"Seven are cleared and six are open."

“How often do you guys get this many in a two-week span of time,” Schindler asked.

”I would have to look at the historical on this but since I've been in the CID, since 2019, I can’t recall a time where we had this many,” Commander Lourence said.

Killeen’s first murder of the year happened at Hallmark Inn and Suites.

The latest, all the way across town in a parking lot off Hallmark Ave.

Both of them are on the open case list but fitting into a trend the CID is noticing this year.

”It seems like individuals having disagreements more than anything,” Commander Lourence said.

“Rather than drug violence or gang violence. Now, that remains to be seen with the ones we have open of course.”

It is welcome news that comes as a surprise to the neighbor 25 News spoke to.

”Very surprised but, not to say this to be funny, I'm glad to hear that,” they said.

“It's nothing that could have been helped.”

Most of the murders in Killeen this year appear to be personal disputes and not random acts of violence.

This includes two murder suicide cases, and when autopsy results come back, KPD says the latest murder suicide will be the eighth cleared case of the year.