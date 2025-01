KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — On December 21, 2024, investigators say a manled police on a high-speed chase before driving into JCPenney at Killeen Mall.

The JCPenney location is open, but repairs have not been completed as of January 21, 2025. A timeline to make those repairs was not available.

Three family members were run over while they were Christmas shopping during the incident. You can read more about their recovery here.