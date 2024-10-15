Community in Killeen speaks out against rezoning request on Featherline Road

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — On Monday evening City of Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission denied a request to rezone a property on Featherline Rd. due to safety issues.



Rezoning request denied due to safety issues

Stop signs, right-turning lanes, and traffic lights are being added to Featherline Rd.

Residents say traffic congestion, sidewalks, and flooding issues need to be addressed

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Taking it back to city officials in Killeen.

TCG Engineering company is resubmitting a rezoning request after being denied earlier this year in April.

“We are not asking for variance we intend to comply with all of Killeen’s drainage requirements and subdivision requirements,“ said a TCG Engineering representative.

According to the rules you can resubmit at a lower reduction of the originally requested area. The previous rezoning consisted of a request for almost 200 acres and now it is present approximately 88 acres - at a 55% lower rate

“We sell lots to home builders that employ sheet rockers, electricians, and plumbers all throughout Killeen and they build products that their customers demand,“ said Jason, a Killeen resident.

The agricultural land is proposed to bring more homes. Neighbors say this should not be done until things like sidewalks and flooding have been addressed, as they believe it will cause more traffic in a neighborhood that's already struggling with a lack of grocery stores and high traffic so close to schools.

“There’s nothing available other than R1 why are you continuously to be rezoned? We don’t have to,“ said Heather, a Killeen resident.

“We want this to be done smart. I think anyone will agree that there are things needed in that area but we want the infrastructure to be in place first,“ said James Sills, with Fix Featherline Rd.

The property is located in within Killeen development zone number 8 with a mix of land use of 60% residential and almost 40% commercial.

James Sills is the man behind the advocacy group Fix Featherline. He tells Neighborhood Reporter Epiphany La'Sha they have fought for a new stop sign, traffic lights, and right-turning lane - which is now in the works. They’re also seeking more sidewalks to help with pedestrians on a heavily congested road. These are problems the planning and zoning commission are aware of as they denied the rezoning request due to the lack of safety.

Follow Epiphany on social media!