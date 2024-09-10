City of Killeen to begin addressing sidewalk issues across town

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Improvements are ahead for sidewalks in the City of Killeen, starting this fall.



10 sidewalks have been chosen

Work to begin in October

Adding right turning lane on Chaparral Rd

"We have areas where students are walking to school in the dark with no sidewalks that are busy streets, no crosswalks that are busy streets. I think the 10 they picked, yes they are needed but we need to do so much more," said Melissa Brown, a resident of Killeen.

Melissa Brown has lived in Killeen for 16 years. She's noticed the sidewalk issue on Featherline Road for quite some time.

"It's about all the children in our community, it's about the safety for everyone and where we are putting our money," said Brown.

As I followed her down the path our young neighbors are known to take, I noticed a lack of sidewalks and streetlights.

"As you can see when they come up closer to the police station we've got this drainage," said Brown.

Her concern is students walking through flooded areas to get to class.

As she steps in the busy road to test traffic the car barely moves over. As we continue walking on the path toward school, the drainage ditch is uneven. We come up on a construction zone, in one area the city is added a right turn lane to help detour traffic and another a commercial property. The property was required to build a side walk but here it is being broken up.

"When you're closer to the creek there is a drop off and drainage issue. We are having them readjust it a little bit because of drop off and safety hazards," said Andrew Zagers, City Engineer for Killeen.

The city has just chosen 10 out of 18 areas as apart of the sidewalk improvement project.

The ten list as:



Edgefield Street

W.S. Young

School location: Gateway Middle School

Iduma Elementary

Live Oak Middle School

Manor Middle School

Pala Alto Middle School

Peebles Elementary

Pershing Park Elementary

Killeen Elementary

"They are the ones that were easier to do. Did not require a lot of engineering didn't need a lot of surveying," said Zagers

The project will begin in late October and be completed in 6 to 8 months. Featherline did make the list. As he tells me that will require a capital project, they will have to find the funding for it.

"We'd be looking at making it at least a 3 lane with a center turn lane roadway curb gutter sidewalks on both sides, improving drainage, street lights, street trees, its an overall big project," said Zagers.

The eight other sidewalk gap locations include:



Ira Cross Elementary

Clifton Park Elementary

Reeces Creek Elementary

Killeen HighSchool

Willow Spring Elementary

West Ward Elementary

Brook Haven Elementary School/Rancier Middle School

Shoemaker High School

Haybranch Elementary School



The city says many areas around town need improvement. As we continue to grow some commercial and home developers will have to provide their sidewalks,if one is needed which is why you may see some broken. To move forward to fix these projects funds, time, and resources are needed.

You can make any complaints or suggestions at engineering@killeentexas.gov.

